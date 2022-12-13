6:40 p.m. Update: Power remains out in La Crosse for about 70 Xcel Energy customers

6:40 p.m. UPDATE: The outage is now down to about 71 customers as of 6:38 p.m. according to Xcel Energy's Outage Map.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As of 6:30 p.m., Xcel said that there were approximately 1,720 customers without power. The majority of the outage is on the north side of La Crosse.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An outage has affected about 5,000 Xcel Energy customers on Tuesday afternoon.
Xcel Energy's Outage map shows the outages in several parts of La Crosse including the north side and parts of the downtown and near downtown areas.
The majority fo the outages are centered on the north side in and around Lang Drive according to the map.
La Crosse Police said that there are intermittent outages reported near La Crosse Street to Cass Street.
They ask that drivers avoid traveling in these areas if possible.
Xcel is working on the damage-no estimate was given when power would be restored.
No word yet on a cause.
Besides affecting traffic, the outages are affecting some activities in the city. People should check on social media, email, or call ahead to see if their activity is still occurring this evening.