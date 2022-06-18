74-year-old Milwaukee woman hurt in Vernon Co. motorcycle crash

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - A 74-year-old Milwaukee woman suffers serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she crashes her motorcycle west of Hillsboro Friday afternoon.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 33 west of Vet Rd. in the Town of Forest west of Hillsboro.
They said Judith A. Scholz was the last motorcycle in a large group ride when she failed to make a curve in the road. Her motorcycle went off the road for several hundred feet before striking a culvert. The collision caused the bike to flip end over end and throwing Scholz from the motorcycle.
She was taken by Hillsboro Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph's in Hillsboro with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said she was wearing a helmet and full riding gear at the time of the crash.