A beautiful Sunday as dewpoints stay low, but an increase in humidity is ahead along with rain chances

The week of Fourth of July started off hot for us, but luckily that humidity finally ran out, leaving the Coulee Region much more comfortable. For Sunday, these conditions will remain, however a return in humidity and rain chances are in the forecast much sooner rather than later.
Saturday evening and Sunday, as mentioned, will continue to have low humidity which will mean that temps will be governed much more by sunlight.
Thus, tonight, we will have a cool evening with temps dropping into the mid 50s. Once the sun rises, Sunday will see temps warm up once more into the low 80s.
Winds will shift to the southwest Sunday and start to bring in humidity that will be felt by Monday. The humidity will come with a front that is expected to move through the Coulee Region by Monday evening, giving us chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Chances of rain continues past Monday as almost every day in the seven-day forecast has some type of chances of precipitation.