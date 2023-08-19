A break in high levels of humidity for Sunday and Monday before extreme heat is back

Sweaty weather is back for the Coulee Region as dewpoints raise our real feels into the upper 90s, low 100s. For the rest of the weekend and into Monday, there will be a slight break in this high humidity that we are experiencing. However, we won't be done with the heat anytime soon as by Tuesday, it will be even hotter than Saturday.
Saturday's low temperature will only be down in the low 70s due to humidity still being present.
Sunday's high will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the low to mid 90s. By Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s.
This slight cooldown is attributed to a cold front the will move through over the next 48 hours.
However, after the cold front moves through, a warm front will move through western Wisconsin early next week and will drive up our humidity to excessive levels by Tuesday.
This could mean real feels in the 100s for all of the Coulee Region and would be a concern for heat related illnesses. The Stormtracker 19 Team will continue to monitor these possible conditions as we head into next week.