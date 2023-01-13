 Skip to main content
A chance meeting changed a young man's life, now it's changing even more

Photo Courtesy of Abdul Cole 

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Abdul Cole shared his story last March about coming to the Coulee Region from Sierra Leone in Africa after a chance meeting directed him to Western Technical College.

Nearly 10 months later, he shared how his life has changed even more. 

Since graduation from Western Technical College, he was offered a job at Brennan Marine. 

Abdul is now married and has a 7-month-old son. 

All of that likely wouldn't have happened if not for the friend he made while working on a mercy ship in Africa. That friend's family offered to house Abdul in Onalaska while he went to school. 

The gesture, he said, changed his life. 

"This city has given me a lot, from education to people, friendship and family," Abdul said. "So, I can't wait to be more involved than I am right now, to be able to give back to the city."

He has found a way to give back to his community by serving on the Shelby Fire Department and the La Crosse Dive Team. 

He is still in the U.S. on a student visa but is working to get a green card to stay here permanently with his family. 

