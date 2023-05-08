A couple of beautiful days ahead before a sweep of rain chances

Storms for our first weekend of May barely hit us, leaving the Coulee Region cloudy and dry for the most part. Tonight, we still have a few showers, but drier weather is just ahead.
This evening, there are scattered showers possible, but chances are very slim. If storms develop, they could be on the moderate to strong side with a small possible of becoming sever. However, as said before, these chances of even seeing rain are small.
For our Tuesday, we will have a nice and for the most part dry day. Skies will be cloudy, but temps will sit in the mid 70s while winds stay calm.
Dry weather is in store for Wednesday as well with even warmer temps. By Thursday however, we will have our next chance of rain.
While having a few dry days, it is to note when getting warmer we see more pollen allergies like tomorrow. As well, humidity is on the rise after being on hiatus for some time. It won't be dangerous by any means, but we are going to start feeling the heat as we approach June.
Next thing on your radar is our sweep on rain chances after Thursday with rain possible on Mother's Day.