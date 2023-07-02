A day of hot and very humid weather before storms roll into the Coulee Region

Sunday was another hot one as sunny skies were all over the Coulee Region. Monday will start the work week even hotter, and humidity is still increasing. Big thing that is on our radar though remains to be storm chances for the Fourth of July.
Monday is going to be toasty as temps hit the low 90s. More importantly is our humidity which will rise to near excessive levels.
With humidity so high, heat indices or our real feel will be in the mid to low 90s.
Independence Day does still have the possibility of seeing storms. These storms won't make their way to Coulee Region until the evening hours.
For those looking to see some fireworks in the late evening, showers and thunderstorms are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Coulee Region at possible isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with the main risks being strong gusts and hail.
We will continue to monitor the storms for your Fourth of July and give you the latest information on the severity.
After storms, humidity will drop and the end the work week will be nice and comfortable.