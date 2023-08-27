A dry, sunny, and warm week ahead with tomorrow as our only chance of rain for the week

With a little more sunshine today, it felt even better than yesterday. For Monday, we will see the sun once more, but will add on a possibility of showers. However, this might be our only day of rain as the rest of the week might stay dry.
For tonight, temperatures will drop to 59°. Tomorrow, highs will be in the in mid 80s with chances for showers towards the afternoon and evening.
Rain will be possible in the afternoon, but models point towards the later parts of Monday having showers.
The best possible time of seeing rain will be between 6pm and midnight. Throughout the period, scattered showers will move through with localized light to moderate rainfall.
After midnight, showers will be east-southeast, leaving the Coulee Region mostly clear.
Totals for tomorrow are pretty grim, with most having between 0" and 0.25". Areas to the northeast might see up to 0.5".
After Monday, temperatures will continuously be in the 80s with relatively low humidity. However, towards the weekend, dewpoints will rise to humid levels.