A few more chances of snow today and a nice warm-up coming soon

  Updated
We aren't without snow yet, but it is almost over.

All Advisories and heavy snow is over, but we aren't done just yet with snow. Tonight, we continue to have chances, but we don't have too much longer till we have drier weather.

For this evening, snow will be scattered in nature, so we will have small off and on chances. 

It won't be until early Monday morning, where snow will finally clear out. 

Because snow is very off and on. We won't be looking to have noticeable snow totals, with only upward of a quarter of an inch possible. 

After snow, our next seven days will stay mostly below average as far as temps, but there are a couple of warmer days to look out for. 

The middle of next week has fairly above average temps, reaching almost 50°. However, as we warm-up, more precipitation chances will also come into play, which will in turn cool us down. 

