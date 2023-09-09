A few showers in the forecast as temperatures cool down

Saturday night cools down to the low 60s with isolated and scattered showers.
Sunday still has rain chances with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching 73°.
Shower chances will start around 7pm with a better possibility of rain throughout the night. By 10pm until 2am on Sunday, showers will be more widespread.
Sunday will see a break in rain all the way until the afternoon and evening with very light and isolated showers.
Rainfall accumulation is trending on the lower end at a trace to at most, 1/4". This is due to less widespread rain for an extended period of time, as well as rain being light to moderate at the most.
While we have light rain showers, dewpoints are falling significantly as we see temperatures fall below average. While we do have lower temperatures, there may be some hope of having our next chance of significant accumulation.