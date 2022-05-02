A full month of events planned for Older Americans Month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - May is Older Americans Month and as part of that the La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center is hosting events all month long.
"Every May we are encouraged to do activities to get older adults in our communities as well as general community involved. The last few years we have sort of taken a break, so we're back in action and we have scheduled a month's worth of activities for Older Americans Month." said Carissa Pagel-Smith, ADRC Manager.
Below is a partial schedule of events. Click on the document to see the full schedule.