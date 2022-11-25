 Skip to main content
A look at the newest La Crosse performing arts center

  • Updated
t's an historic building, which had been used as a church.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's an historic building, which had been used as a church.

Located on King Street in La Crosse, it was used as a church.  But about five years ago that community moved, providing an opportunity.

La Crosse native Matt Curtis saw the building and knew immediately what would happen next.

News 19's Elizabeth Briggson and Dave Solie spoke with Curtis and toured the building to better understand his vision to use the space as a medium sized performing arts center.

And with some planned construction, it will also become the city's newest wedding venue.

