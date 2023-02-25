A messy wintry storm after a mostly sunny day

After a pretty cold day yesterday, we were able to turn it around a bit today with highs in the 30s. Tomorrow will be even better, but it will be our last break in the weather, with our next storm shortly after.
With mostly sunny skies tomorrow, our temperatures will be able to hit the upper 30s, low 40s.
By the evening of Sunday, we will start to have an increase of clouds and our first chances of seeing freezing rain/wintry mix which will impact road conditions.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in blue, starting on Sunday night at midnight until Monday afternoon.
During this time, expect freezing rain and strong winds which will make roads very slippery and hazardous. Make sure to take extra precautions and take it a little bit slower out on the road.
Although there may be some stretches of freezing rain in the morning, the Coulee region will mostly see rain/snow as their dominate precipitation.
During the morning hours of Monday, the Coulee Region will see freezing rain. This will accumulate mostly in areas north and northeast of La Crosse.
However, by the mid-morning, temps will quickly rise at or above freezing, which will turn our precipitation to a mix of rain/snow.
By the evening, rain and snow will clear, leaving us cloudy.
Because the morning saw a quick change in freezing rain to rain/snow, and our temps are above freezing, we mostly accumulate rain. Totals right now, look to be pretty nice at about more than an inch.
However, our next storm that could have accumulation will arrive on Wednesday, so look out for that in the forecast.