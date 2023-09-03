 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby
tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be
on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A new record high temperature today with another one possibly tomorrow; Storms early on in the work week

A record high temperature broken today and a chance for Monday. Storms entering the Coulee Region by Tuesday.

The Coulee Region saw record breaking temperatures today as heat and humidity persists. Tomorrow will be relatively the same with another shot of temperatures breaking records. After a hot day tomorrow, there will be our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. 

Current Watches - All Types.png

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson Monroe, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday. 

Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+.

Record Watch 3 DaysXO.png

Sunday broke the record high temperature at 99° that was set all the way back in 1929 at 95°. 

Furthermore, more records might be broken tomorrow as temperatures are lined up to be well past the original high temperature record. 

Meteogram Hourly Planner Dew Points EURO 7 Days La Crosse.png
WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

As we continue to have heat, the max amount of humidity will be on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will push through the evening hours into Wednesday. As we continue to track these storms, there is a possibility of isolated to severe storms. Stay with the Stormtracker 19 Team for the latest information. 

After Tuesday evening and Wednesday storms, much more comfortable weather will be here with a few cool and breezy days. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

