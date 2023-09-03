A new record high temperature today with another one possibly tomorrow; Storms early on in the work week

The Coulee Region saw record breaking temperatures today as heat and humidity persists. Tomorrow will be relatively the same with another shot of temperatures breaking records. After a hot day tomorrow, there will be our next chance of showers and thunderstorms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson Monroe, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday.
Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+.
Sunday broke the record high temperature at 99° that was set all the way back in 1929 at 95°.
Furthermore, more records might be broken tomorrow as temperatures are lined up to be well past the original high temperature record.
As we continue to have heat, the max amount of humidity will be on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will push through the evening hours into Wednesday. As we continue to track these storms, there is a possibility of isolated to severe storms. Stay with the Stormtracker 19 Team for the latest information.
After Tuesday evening and Wednesday storms, much more comfortable weather will be here with a few cool and breezy days.