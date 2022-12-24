A powerful winter storm claims at least 15 lives across the US as temperatures plunge, winds howl and power lines fall

Weather Alert

...Road Conditions Slowly Improving with Bitterly Cold through Christmas Morning... .Patchy blowing snow and icy spots due to the refreezing of blowing snow still continue over southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, but road conditions as a whole have steadily improved this morning. Still be on the lookout for these icy patches and drifts, which will impact both primary and secondary roads. Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to 35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&