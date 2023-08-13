 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A rainy night as heavy to moderate showers containing significant rain totals for the Coulee region

  • Updated
  • 0

Lots and lots of rain tonight and tomorrow before temps heat back up later in the week.

The Coulee Region is gloomy today as clouds full throughout western Wisconsin. Rain will soon be added with these clouds with tonight's showers. Along with the rain, temperatures will be cooling down even more with gusty winds. 

Skycast2 - TonightTomorrowNightCombined 2018xo.png

For tonight, temperatures will cool down into the low 60s as showers begin. Tomorrow will only be warming up into the mid 60s as rain continues. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km3am.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km6am.png

Chances for rain will pick up at 10pm to midnight tonight. However, widespread and heavy to moderate showers will begin at 3am, lasting until 6am. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km12pm.png

By 6am, much of the heavier and more widespread rain will move eastward. What will be left is more localized heavy scattered to isolated showers for the rest of the morning, afternoon, and evening. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km7pm.png

7pm and onward will have skies clear up as rain vacates the Coulee Region. 

DMAXO - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - NAM.png

Rainfall totals are ranging between 0.5" and 2"+ with localized areas having more than 2". Southern counties will miss out on much of the heavier rainfall. 

For the rest of the week, seasonable temperatures will kick in with mostly dry weather. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you