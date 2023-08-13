A rainy night as heavy to moderate showers containing significant rain totals for the Coulee region

The Coulee Region is gloomy today as clouds full throughout western Wisconsin. Rain will soon be added with these clouds with tonight's showers. Along with the rain, temperatures will be cooling down even more with gusty winds.
For tonight, temperatures will cool down into the low 60s as showers begin. Tomorrow will only be warming up into the mid 60s as rain continues.
Chances for rain will pick up at 10pm to midnight tonight. However, widespread and heavy to moderate showers will begin at 3am, lasting until 6am.
By 6am, much of the heavier and more widespread rain will move eastward. What will be left is more localized heavy scattered to isolated showers for the rest of the morning, afternoon, and evening.
7pm and onward will have skies clear up as rain vacates the Coulee Region.
Rainfall totals are ranging between 0.5" and 2"+ with localized areas having more than 2". Southern counties will miss out on much of the heavier rainfall.
For the rest of the week, seasonable temperatures will kick in with mostly dry weather.