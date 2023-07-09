A rainy week ahead as humidity makes its return early in the work week

Sunday was another great day to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the heat as humidity remains to be low. However, by tonight and tomorrow, humidity will rise to levels that will make you feel a bit toastier when outside. While humidity rises, a cold front is moving in to replace the heat and bring us lots of rain chances.
As humidity rises tonight, weonly will drop into the mid 60s. By tomorrow, with additional sunlight, or temps will reach back into the upper 80s, low 90s.
A cold front is moving in to replace the humidity in the evening hours of tomorrow, which will give us storm chances.
Precipitation will be through the evening hours of tomorrow up until midnight. Storms will be scattered in nature and be strong to severe.
The Storm Prediction has much of the Coulee Region under a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms and northern areas for scattered severe thunderstorms.
Main risks include hail and strong winds/gusts. To keep up with the storms and know the latest information, check out our daybreak, midday, and evening newscasts as well as download our Stormtracker 19 Weather App.
Rain totals for the storm are mostly around a 1/4" to a 1/2" with some areas getting towards 1". This will largely depend on how long and often you are experiencing scattered thunderstorms as they move quickly but drop moderate to heavy rain.
After Monday night's storms, we will be a lot more comfortable with less humidity, however, there are still plenty of rain chances ahead.