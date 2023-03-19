A rainy week ahead of our first day of spring

Our Sunday was another windy day with sunny skies. This meant being outside looked a lot warmer, and I am sure if you were outside enjoying clear skies, a jacket was almost necessary. Tomorrow, winds will calm down, but clouds move in.
Our first day of spring will see lots of clouds throughout the day. However, there will be hints of the sun throughout the day, and it will help us power us up to the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday through Thursday will be our first real glimpse of spring as these days will see rain and/or snow.
During the evening and early morning hour, you could expect to see some snow accumulate as temps dip near freezing. But, due to our temps rising well above freezing each and every day, all will melt, and rain will be our dominate form of precip.
After Thursday, we will only have a short break before our next chance of rain, but temps are looking to hit near 50°.