A rally for fair district mapping in La Crosse to raise awareness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Currently in the State Supreme Court, justices are hearing arguments regarding the legislature's task of re-drawing district boundaries following the 2020 Census.
In La Crosse's Cameron Park, a group called Represent Us held a rally Friday to raise awareness to the issue of gerrymandering districts to favor one party over another.
State Representative Steve Doyle, (D) Wisconsin 94th District, said the current process is broken and an objective independent take on the district maps is needed.
"The people who stand to gain the most are the ones who are drawing the lines," Rep. Doyle said. "So could I be expected to draw lines that are gonna favor my potential opponent? I think that that's why the system is broken. We need people who are disinterested, who can stand back and take a more objective look at the situation and draw lines to make the districts competitive."
Currently in Wisconsin, 63 of the 99 seats in the State Assembly are held by Republicans. But recent state and federal election results show that the political parties are aligned more evenly suggesting that the almost 63-percent Republican share of seats is not representative of the state as a whole.
"I have the most Republican district held by a Democrat in the state," Re. Doyle explained. "In fact, the only one. When I go to vote, I have my party saying one thing and I have my constituents saying another thing. If I listened only to my party I'm going to become a former state representative. I need to listen to the people. If I were in a gerrymandered district, I would only listen to the Republicans or only listen to the Democrats and that's what's broken."
Arguments were heard this week for a case brought to the State Supreme Court by Republican lawmakers.
A separate lawsuit, brought by Democrats, is pending in federal courts.