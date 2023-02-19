 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm To Bring Snow Tuesday Night...

.A band of snow is expected to develop eastward out of southern
and central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, spreading into western
Wisconsin that evening. Snow continues through the overnight,
diminishing Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will be
possible with the potential for locally higher amounts.

This will be round 1 of a complex winter storm system. Wind on
Wednesday could blow around some of the freshly fallen snow. Come
Wednesday night snow returns in the north with a wintry mix more
likely across the south. This transitions to all snow on Thursday.
Several more inches of snow are expected with the potential for
some icing for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
Winds will continue to blow, pushing some of that snow around.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times.

With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with
uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry
mix areas lie, expect refinements to the forecast over the next
few days.


...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

A slight chance of snow Monday before a winter snowstorm brings lots of snow to Western Wisconsin

  • Updated
Winter return to the Coulee Region with loads of snow in the forecast.

Tomorrow is going to feel pretty nice as temps are staying in the 40s. We do have a slight chance of some snow, but our real chances will come in the coming days. This is due to a pretty sizable snowstorm entering Western Wisconsin. 

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting Tuesday at 6 PM, lasting until 6 AM Wednesday. During this time expect heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions. 

With heavy snowfall at times, we will see this storm put out anywhere from 3" to 7". Once the morning of Wednesday is over, we will see a short break in snow, however there could be a lot more still in the forecast.

Looking at Wednesday through Thursday, a second part of the snowstorm makes its way into Western Wisconsin and is bringing some intense snowfall. 

Totals around the Coulee Region have as little as a few inches to upwards of 8"+ added on. If this were to occur, we could be seeing areas having up to 15"+ of snow for the week.

Thus, keep checking back each and every day for the latest forecasts bringing the latest information. Even on the low end, we will be seeing very hazardous travel conditions throughout the week. 

