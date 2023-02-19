A slight chance of snow Monday before a winter snowstorm brings lots of snow to Western Wisconsin

Tomorrow is going to feel pretty nice as temps are staying in the 40s. We do have a slight chance of some snow, but our real chances will come in the coming days. This is due to a pretty sizable snowstorm entering Western Wisconsin.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting Tuesday at 6 PM, lasting until 6 AM Wednesday. During this time expect heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions.
With heavy snowfall at times, we will see this storm put out anywhere from 3" to 7". Once the morning of Wednesday is over, we will see a short break in snow, however there could be a lot more still in the forecast.
Looking at Wednesday through Thursday, a second part of the snowstorm makes its way into Western Wisconsin and is bringing some intense snowfall.
Totals around the Coulee Region have as little as a few inches to upwards of 8"+ added on. If this were to occur, we could be seeing areas having up to 15"+ of snow for the week.
Thus, keep checking back each and every day for the latest forecasts bringing the latest information. Even on the low end, we will be seeing very hazardous travel conditions throughout the week.