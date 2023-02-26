A tricky commute tomorrow morning as a mix of freezing rain and rain falls

You are definitely going to need to bring an umbrella with you tomorrow, and even may need to plan a little extra time before your commute. This is because freezing rain is expected to fall, causing slippery road conditions.
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some counties from 3 am tomorrow morning until noon.
This is due to the freezing rain that will impact road conditions significantly, as well as a chance at seeing some snow.
Areas north and northeast of La Crosse, will see almost a tenth of an inch of ice accumulate.
Tomorrow, the northern areas of the Coulee Region could also see some snow, ranging from a trace to upwards of 3".
The main risk for Monday, will be the freezing rain, which will be possible in the early morning hours of tomorrow. If you are on a commute to those areas that are under an alert, make sure to take extra time/precuations.
For La Crosse, the good news is that temps will be mostly above freezing, which will help negate any ice accumulation.
Thus, the dominate form of precipitation that La Crosse, and other areas that are not under an Advisory or Warning, is rain. In fact, the rain that we will receive is going to be very noticeable, totaling to upwards of an inch.
We should see this rain occur throughout most of the day, with the evening starting to see precipitation clear.
After Monday, we will have a nice break on Tuesday, before our next chance of rain/snow is on Wednesday.