A very small chance of seeing rain tomorrow with higher chances at the end of the week

This weekend was on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s. Along with it, the whole month has seen a lot of snow. Just about week ago, we had areas seeing a foot or more of snow. The week ahead is going to look a lot more like spring with only a couple dry days, and plenty of rain on the way.
There is a small chance that you will need an umbrella tomorrow. Monday has seen an increase seeing isolated rain.
These chances are very minimal though and it is likely that what the model is picking out to be isolated rain, won't hit the ground at all. Thus, if any rain does fall, it will be very light or only a drizzle.
The main chance of seeing rain is towards the end of the week. This will be when we get our next system. This system is likely to bring only rain as temperatures increase throughout the week.
What we will look out for is the possibility of rivers rising once more with lots of rain on the way.