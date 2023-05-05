A warm and wet end to our week as showers and thunderstorms makes its way through the Coulee Region

Yesterday held off any rain, as skies were mostly sunny. However, today, rain showers and thunderstorms will make its way through the Coulee Region.
Cinco de Mayo will be nice and warm seeing 70s once again. While we have the warmth, we are going to see rain chances throughout the day. This starts in the morning hours with scattered rain chances.
By the afternoon until the early evening, we could see a break in the rain. However, the late evening will pick back up in rain and thunderstorm chances.
The late chances of rain will continue through the weekend, with each day seeing scattered to isolated thunderstorms.
Sunday's models are pointing to a few stronger storms possible. The three-day outlook shows possible isolated to scattered thunderstorms. We will be tracking these storms as we get closer.
After the weekend, rain will continue, but temperatures are staying steady.