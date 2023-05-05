 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this morning.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.9 feet on 04/24/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A warm and wet end to our week as showers and thunderstorms makes its way through the Coulee Region

Yesterday held off any rain, as skies were mostly sunny. However, today, rain showers and thunderstorms will make its way through the Coulee Region. 

Cinco de Mayo will be nice and warm seeing 70s once again. While we have the warmth, we are going to see rain chances throughout the day. This starts in the morning hours with scattered rain chances.

By the afternoon until the early evening, we could see a break in the rain. However, the late evening will pick back up in rain and thunderstorm chances.

The late chances of rain will continue through the weekend, with each day seeing scattered to isolated thunderstorms. 

Sunday's models are pointing to a few stronger storms possible. The three-day outlook shows possible isolated to scattered thunderstorms. We will be tracking these storms as we get closer. 

After the weekend, rain will continue, but temperatures are staying steady.

