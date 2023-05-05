A warm and wet end to our week as showers and thunderstorms makes its way through the Coulee Region

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued later this morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.9 feet on 04/24/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&