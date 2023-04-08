A warm Easter Day with even warmer weather to follow

The weekend started off with 60s and it won't end there. Our next few days continue to drive up temperatures to the point where it might feel like we are in May.
If you have plans for Easter with friends or family, it will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Temps will be nearing 70 with mostly cloudy skies.
Towards the evening, more clouds will roll in as rain heads to Western Wisconsin.
Rain won't reach the Coulee Region until the morning hours of Monday. This will only last a short amount of time due to the rain being scattered and a short band. Thus, by the afternoon of Monday, skies will clear up leaving us nice and sunny.
Once we are sunny on Monday, temps are going to rise up into the 70s. If you thought that wasn't warm enough, by Wednesday, we reach the 80s. Summer won't last forever though, as Saturday puts our temperatures in check.