A wet and slippery weekend as the second round of snow makes its way through Western Wisconsin

Our first month of spring so far hasn't had much of spring weather and the weekend continues that theme with more snow on the way.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a couple of counties up until 1 pm tomorrow. These counties can expect some pretty heavy snow at times, making for slippery road conditions tonight and tomorrow morning especially.
Even though not very many counties are under a Weather Advisory, snow will still persist, which will be heavy and wet, which will make you slide pretty easily. Along with the snow, it is also windy tonight and tomorrow and reduce your visibility.
Snow timing and intensity will be mostly prevalent for Saturday evening and Sunday morning, as the heaviest snow will fall.
By the afternoon and evening tomorrow, there will still be chances for light to moderate snow, but snow will be much more scattered in nature. This will stay prevalent into the very early morning hours of Monday, where we see the last of snow.
Totals for this snow event are not too significant, but they range from a Trace up to about 3". Highest amounts are too the north, with lower amounts further south.
After Saturday and Sunday's snow, there will be a couple days of cool weather before a very nice warm-up next week. This warmer weather will come with more precipitation.
Other than weather, don't forget to set your clocks forward, as at 2:00 on Sunday, we officially begin Daylight Saving Time!