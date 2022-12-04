A year after tragedy, the Dancing Grannies 'celebrate life' in return to the Waukesha Christmas parade

From left, Debbie Bigler, 66; Colleen Minisce, 61, and Janis Kramer, 75, all members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, prepare to march in the Veterans’ Day parade in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Kramer, right, has been a Dancing Granny for about 19 years. Bigler and Minisce are among a crop of newer members who are helping the Grannies rebuild. They perform at parades and other events throughout the year. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)