AAA: 800,000 Wisconsinites will travel Memorial Weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Travel experts say nearly 800,000 people in Wisconsin will go more than 50 miles for Memorial Weekend.
AAA says the amount of people travelling will soar to near-record levels, with numbers rising 6.7% from 2022.
However, gas prices moved in the opposite direction. Drivers will find less pain at the pump as they head to their destination.
"We don't expect to see the gas prices jump anywhere near as close to where they were last year. Last year at this point in time we were seeing $4.24." said Meredith Mitts, Public Affairs Specialist with AAA.
The majority of travelers this year will be hitting the road, as compared to flying. Mitts encourages drivers to check their vehicles in the weeks leading up to the holiday weekend.
"You don't want to be on the road trying to get to your vacation and find out 'Oh, I really needed an oil change' or 'one of my tires is low'," said Mitts.
AAA says the best time to travel to your destination will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.