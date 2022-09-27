Afterglow Party to support Logan High School Marching Band

(WXOW) - Thursday's Torchlight Parade will help kick off the Oktoberfest festivities this weekend.
After the parade, people will come to Copeland Park for the Afterglow Party.
It features different games, food, activities, live music and more. Paul Borsheim joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the fun in store.
The Swing Crew and Logan High School band will both perform.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. The fun begins at 8:00 pm. A short program will take place to honor past parade marshals who have died over the last year.
Raffle tickets will be for sale to help the Logan High School Marching Band. Donation boxes will also be around the venue.
Drawings for different raffle prizes will take place at 9:30 p.m.
Borsheim says they hope to raise between $2,000 and $4,000. Funding will go toward lessons, equipment, marching band clothing and more.
All are welcome. The event is made free by community sponsors.