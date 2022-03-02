All nine competing students on DECA teams move ahead to Nationals

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Sparta High School's DECA team advances to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta Georgia on April 22.
Sparta High School had nine Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) members compete in State on February 24 in Lake Geneva.
The club advisor, Jamie Adams, said this was the first time in her history that all nine students who competed in State advanced Nationals.
"It's just fun to be with a group of kid that want to do this, want to compete and want to do better," Adams said. "Venessa and Kira would stay every day on Wednesday's early release and I don't know what they were doing but they were doing something right."
DECA President Vanessa Gavilan said their team's success was due to how well she and her partner Kira Markuson gelled.
"Role plays are definitely my favorite part because I'm in a team event, Sparta High Junior Vanessa Gavilan explained. "So it's me and my partner just communicating and it's really fun because we both kind of share a mind now so whatever I say she kind of agrees with and then we talk to each other about different things. We have a lot of the same ideas now so it just works out."
Another DECA duo, Seniors Madysun Breeze and Alex Kress found success at State integrating a marketing campaign for Kwik Trip.
"Basically we talked about Kwik Trip's Hot Spots and we presented it to the judge," Breeze said. "Like what we would improve about them, how we would promote them and advertise them."
But taking their Wisconsin based business ideas to the South might get interesting.
"That's one thing that they got a little nervous about," Advisor Jamie Adams said. "Because they're saying, 'Well they're not gonna know what Kwik Trip is down there'. It would be kind of neat for them to be able to talk with these judges from the Atlanta area about what Kwik Trip is."
Madysun's teammate doesn't seem worried, because they're planning to step up their presentation at the national level.
"We'll bring some new things to the table," Kress said. "Like their rewards program and some more community involvement to up the brand image a little bit."
DECA is a educational non-profit that prepares students at the high school and college level to prepare for careers within leadership and entrepreneurial sectors.
Sparta High School's club has 35 members and they work to improve their problem solving skills and plan implementation as well as complete community service.
Going to Georgia will be a big highlight for the Spartan DECA chapter, but getting there is posing another challenge.
Aside from the airfare being funded by the Sparta Area School District, the students are left covering the costs of the conference, accommodations and food.
On March 17th, the DECA members will be flexing their marketing and sales skills to hold a Pizza Day Fundraiser at Sparta's Papa Murphy's. Proceeds from the community's pizza purchases that day will go towards offsetting trip expenses.
Prepping for the trip, students will also be selling DECA Discount Cards showcasing area businesses coupons and seeking sponsorships to also help cover costs of the competition.
For more information on the DECA Chapter's trip to the National event, visit www.spartan.org or call (608) 366-3400.
For more highlights of the State competition, visit Sparta DECA's Facebook page: Sparta DECA