Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Increasing Likelihood For Snow, Possibly Heavy, Wednesday Night
Into Thursday...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. There is still potential for a heavy snow band with greatest
accumulations near and north of Interstate 90. Warmer air could
cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser snow
totals. There may also be some potential for freezing drizzle to
mix in at times.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Heaviest snow will fall Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Americans are already starting to pull back on their spending, survey shows

Americans have already started to rein in their spending, a survey shows. A shopper here views televisions for sale in Chicago, on November 25, 2022.

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Americans have already started to rein in their spending — and expect to pull back some more this year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Tuesday morning.

Monthly household spending growth, after hitting a series high of 9% in August, fell to 7.7% in December, according to the New York Fed's latest household spending survey.

However, that's still well above December 2021 and pre-pandemic levels of 5.1% and 2.5%, respectively, according to the survey, which is released every four months.

Still, the survey showed a slight pullback in large purchases: The number of respondents who bought a vehicle fell to the lowest level since August 2020, when car sales dipped during the pandemic.

The drop in spending activity is expected to continue through this year, the survey showed.

The median expected growth in monthly overall household spending for 2023 measured 4% in December, down from 4.4% in August and the lowest reading since April 2021.

Despite an expected decline in overall spending, the likelihood of buying a big-ticket appliance or electronics product in the next four months increased as compared to August while it declined for furniture, home repairs, vacations, vehicles and homes, according to the survey.

A slightly larger share of survey respondents also noted that if they were to receive an unexpected 10% pay raise, they would put it toward paying down debt.

The latest check-in on spending activity and expectations comes ahead of a key economic report on Wednesday, the Commerce Department's final look at retail sales for 2022. Economists are expecting December sales to drop 0.8% from the month before, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. That would be a wider month-on-month decline than the sharp 0.6% drop in November. The retail sales figures are not adjusted for inflation.

