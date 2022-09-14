Amtrak cancels local routes amid potential railroad strike

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Amtrak cancels Empire Builder routes through the La Crosse station through Thursday as railroad companies and unions seek to avoid a strike.
Daily trips on the Empire Builder from La Crosse to Minneapolis-St. Paul and La Crosse to Chicago are cancelled for this week, according to the Amtrak website schedule.
The long-distance routes regularly transport local passengers every Tuesday through Thursday. Next week's schedule is not yet affected.
While Amtrak employees are not striking, the workers who operate the railroads are.
A rejected agreement between the largest freight railroad companies in the United States and several unions have not averted a strike deadline set for Friday.
MORE: What the Amtrak shutdown means
MORE: Railroad and union officials summoned to Washington for high-stakes day of talks