 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amtrak cancels local routes amid potential railroad strike

  • Updated
  • 0
amtrak-sign-la-crosse-depot
By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Amtrak cancels Empire Builder routes through the La Crosse station through Thursday as railroad companies and unions seek to avoid a strike.

Daily trips on the Empire Builder from La Crosse to Minneapolis-St. Paul and La Crosse to Chicago are cancelled for this week, according to the Amtrak website schedule.

The long-distance routes regularly transport local passengers every Tuesday through Thursday. Next week's schedule is not yet affected.

While Amtrak employees are not striking, the workers who operate the railroads are.

A rejected agreement between the largest freight railroad companies in the United States and several unions have not averted a strike deadline set for Friday.

MORE: What the Amtrak shutdown means

MORE: Railroad and union officials summoned to Washington for high-stakes day of talks

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you