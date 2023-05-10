An even warmer day tomorrow with a possible shower or two

The warm weather has not stopped at all in the Coulee Region and we look like we are in for some tomorrow. Although we will see some warmth, we will see some rain chances.
These rain chances are not big at all and look like they are going to be very scattered to minimal. For most of the day, expect dry weather with a potential of rain every once in a while.
One of the first chances of rain is late tonight into early tomorrow morning, where there is a slight chance of a shower/thunderstorm. However, models are showing storms stick to the west and southwest of us.
The next chance of rain lies in the early afternoon with rain being light to moderate with a small chance of a rumble or two.
Later in the afternoon, skies will clear out and we will be dry for the rest of the day.
Friday through Sunday still have chances of rain, but chances have not increased. This means we are looking at scattered to isolated showers with breaks in between. If all goes well, we could have a lot more time to enjoy going outside this weekend.