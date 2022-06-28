Annual Kids' Culinary Academy kicks off at UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Kids' Culinary Academy at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse began on Tuesday.
Fourteen elementary and middle school students teamed up with chefs and a dietitian at the student union to make tasty treats and entrees. The theme for this year is 'Foods of Mexico'.
Day one of the three day program involved kitchen safety and preparing vegetables.
"We've made homemade tortillas and quesadillas, and now we're just cutting," said sixth grade student Bryn.
Over the next two days, students will make desserts, such as churros, and learn menu planning and etiquette.
"Chef Rob has been on campus for about ten or twelve years and Chef Mike joined us last fall, so they're both very versed in their culinary skills and it's great to be able to see them like translate that to these students," said UWL Dining Services Registered Dietitian Jess Harke.
The program wraps up on Thursday with a ‘grand finale’ dinner with the students' families.