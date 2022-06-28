 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS,
DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD,
NEILLSVILLE, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, WABASHA, WHITEHALL,
AND WINONA.

Annual Kids' Culinary Academy kicks off at UWL

  • 0
kids cooking.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual Kids' Culinary Academy at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse began on Tuesday.

kids culinary sign.jpg

Fourteen elementary and middle school students teamed up with chefs and a dietitian at the student union to make tasty treats and entrees. The theme for this year is 'Foods of Mexico'.

chef helps kids cook.jpg

Day one of the three day program involved kitchen safety and preparing vegetables.

KIDS PREPARE VEGETABLES.jpg

"We've made homemade tortillas and quesadillas, and now we're just cutting," said sixth grade student Bryn. 

Bryn.jpg

Over the next two days, students will make desserts, such as churros, and learn menu planning and etiquette. 

"Chef Rob has been on campus for about ten or twelve years and Chef Mike joined us last fall, so they're both very versed in their culinary skills and it's great to be able to see them like translate that to these students," said UWL Dining Services Registered Dietitian Jess Harke. 

Jess Harke.jpg

The program wraps up on Thursday with a ‘grand finale’ dinner with the students' families.

Have a story idea? Let us know here