Annual River Clean Up set for May 7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the 29 years of the event, organizers said volunteers have pulled nearly three-quarters of a million pounds of trash from the waterways around the La Crosse area.
The volunteers again plan to add to that total on Saturday, May 7 with the annual River Clean Up event. It runs from 8 a.m. until noon.
During the clean up, the volunteers go by boat or on foot and pick up trash along the shoreline or from the water and in neighborhood streets.
One of the organizers, Amy Smith, says it's amazing some of the items that they've collected in the past. “We see big stuff like car parts, appliances, styrofoam and barrels. But more consistently, we see common trash that enters the water through storm drains. People don’t realize that the trash on lawns or in the street inevitably flows to the river. This clean up is an amazing opportunity to make a real difference in the health of our community and waterways.”
Anyone wanting to volunteer for the clean up can register at the event website. Click here to register.
After the work is finished, there's a party for the volunteers at the Copeland Park Shelter with food, drinks, and door prizes.
They also have a River Clean Up La Crosse Facebook page to find out more details.