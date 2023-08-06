Another chance for noticable rain accumulations later this week as temperatures stay below average

Unfortunately, many of us missed out on having widespread rain accumulation that was sorely needed. The good news is that we have a lot more opportunities in the next several days to achieve showers and thunderstorms. Also, humidity will still be present throughout those chances, but not overwhelming.
Tonight, temperatures will dip into the low 60s with some humidity in the air. Tomorrow, humidity will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s even though it won't be too sunny outside.
By midweek, humidity will rise as a system approaches, giving us shower and thunderstorm chances.
Once these chances are over, our weekend cools down but brightens up.
Both Wednesday and Friday have thunderstorm chances, but Friday is the best day out of the two. That is due to a front helping force more convection.
After Friday, the Coulee Region will be very comfortable a cool as temperatures and dewpoints decrease.