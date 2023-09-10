 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another chance for noticeable rainfall before a stretch of drier and warmer weather

  • Updated
  • 0

A few more isolated showers in the forecast for the next 48 hours.

Tonight temperatures will cool down to 58° with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. 

Skycast2 - TonightTomorrowNightCombined 2018.png

Monday will have a high of 71° as clouds clear up into the evening hours. However, even as skies clear up, rain chances will pick up. 

XODMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR9pm.png

Starting with this evening, there are chances for light isolated showers, though most will not see this rain. 

XODMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRRMON3AM.png

As many have light isolated showers possible overnight, at 3am until 8am, southern counties are receiving moderate rainfall from another system.

XODMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRRTUE4AM.png

After 8am, Monday will stay dry with isolated showers returning Monday evening into Tuesday morning. 

The rest of the week will be warming up with mostly dry conditions. Rain looks to return Saturday evening. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you