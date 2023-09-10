Another chance for noticeable rainfall before a stretch of drier and warmer weather

Tonight temperatures will cool down to 58° with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.
Monday will have a high of 71° as clouds clear up into the evening hours. However, even as skies clear up, rain chances will pick up.
Starting with this evening, there are chances for light isolated showers, though most will not see this rain.
As many have light isolated showers possible overnight, at 3am until 8am, southern counties are receiving moderate rainfall from another system.
After 8am, Monday will stay dry with isolated showers returning Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
The rest of the week will be warming up with mostly dry conditions. Rain looks to return Saturday evening.