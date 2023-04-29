Another day of strong winds and rain chances with snow chances in the mix

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Allamakee and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .Other than McGregor IA which is still seeing major flooding, the rest of the Mississippi river sites in our forecast area are either seeing minor (Lake City, MN) or moderate flooding. While the area will likely see up to a half-inch of precipitation through Monday, this should have little to no impact on the flooding which is currently ongoing across the area. During the upcoming week, the Mississippi River will continue to slowly fall. By next Saturday (May 6), mainly minor flooding is expected from Wabasha MN to La Crescent MN, and minor to moderate flooding from La Crescent MN to Guttenberg IA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo Sports Complex. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Saturday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.3 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 04/12/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&