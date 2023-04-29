Another day of strong winds and rain chances with snow chances in the mix

Sunday is our last day of April and it ends pretty gloomy. Rain and snow are forecasted for tomorrow with strong winds that will keep us from feeling warm.
Looking at the full day tomorrow, we will end up seeing rain and snow through the evening hours. Temperatures only reach the 40s, with real feels in the 30s due to northwest winds bringing in cool air.
Sunday morning starts of off seeing snow/wintry mix. This will last into the early afternoon.
By the afternoon, snow will move to rain/wintry mix, as we rise pretty far above freezing. The Coulee region will continue to see chances up until the evening, where rain will end.
Even with seeing snow, our accumulation will be next to nothing due to temperatures staying above freezing.
Thus, we will see more rain, but even then, La Crosse is only set to have a 1/10 to a 1/4 of an inch at the most.
After Sunday, the next system won't be until later in the week with temperatures set to warm up as it approaches.