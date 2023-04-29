Another day of strong winds and rain chances with snow chances in the mix

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Other than McGregor IA which is still seeing major flooding, the
rest of the Mississippi river sites in our forecast area are
either seeing minor (Lake City, MN) or moderate flooding. While
the area will likely see up to a half-inch of precipitation
through Monday, this should have little to no impact on the
flooding which is currently ongoing across the area.

During the upcoming week, the Mississippi River will continue to
slowly fall. By next Saturday (May 6), mainly minor flooding is
expected from Wabasha MN to La Crescent MN, and minor to
moderate flooding from La Crescent MN to Guttenberg IA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Saturday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.3 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another day of strong winds and rain chances with snow chances in the mix

Sunday is our last day of April and it ends pretty gloomy. Rain and snow are forecasted for tomorrow with strong winds that will keep us from feeling warm. 

Looking at the full day tomorrow, we will end up seeing rain and snow through the evening hours. Temperatures only reach the 40s, with real feels in the 30s due to northwest winds bringing in cool air. 

Sunday morning starts of off seeing snow/wintry mix. This will last into the early afternoon. 

By the afternoon, snow will move to rain/wintry mix, as we rise pretty far above freezing. The Coulee region will continue to see chances up until the evening, where rain will end. 

Even with seeing snow, our accumulation will be next to nothing due to temperatures staying above freezing. 

Thus, we will see more rain, but even then, La Crosse is only set to have a 1/10 to a 1/4 of an inch at the most. 

After Sunday, the next system won't be until later in the week with temperatures set to warm up as it approaches. 

