Appeals to shoveling fines heard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse continues to hear appeals on shoveling charges at it's Board of Public Works meetings.
Eight different cases went before the board Monday morning, some in person and some via Zoom. At issue, the amount being charged for snow removal.
"Well, I think it's way out of line," said Burleigh Randolph. "The guy who shovels my walk and drive, all the walks, he charges me $25."
Randolph's sidewalk was charged for being incomplete with an invoice totaling $225.
For full time student and full time working Zack Kadlec, he told the board he'd used a snow blower as well as put down a salt mix. However, he also noted that he wasn't able to remove snow immediately. While he did so under the ordinance timeline, Kadlec said foot traffic had packed a lot of the snow down.
"Take into account that people have lives, it's not an unwillingness to do it, or laziness," he said. "You get the ticket, you feel like, 'I'm not doing enough?'"
As long as the current ordinance is in place as is, the city-contracted crews will continue to find, shovel and charge residents accordingly.
"To this point I've heard from a lot of city council members who have expressed displeasure with the ordinance," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "But to this point there hasn't been any city council member who's brought forward a resolution to change it."
At the end of today's meeting, both Randolph and Kadlec both had their appeals denied. However, they had their initial charges reduced by half. Both were still charged a full administrative fee of $75.