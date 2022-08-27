Apple season underway in the Coulee Region

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Apple season has officially begun with the arrival of local favorites at roadside stands.
Apple fans' favorites like the Honey Crisp are still a few weeks away, but First Kiss, Sweet Tango and Duchess are now available at the Longhorn Valley farm stand along Highway 16 in La Crescent.
According to Lori Bauer of Longhorn Valley, University of Minnesota's genetically engineered varieties are gaining popularity.
"First Kiss and Sweet Tango are university apples from Minnesota," Bauer explained. "And the First Kiss was just released like three years ago at the state fair. It was bred to be an early apple. It's a little harder, tarter and very juicy."
Lori also said the weather this year has been pretty good for the orchards.
"Last year we didn't have a very good crop because of all the hail and the late, late frost we had," Bauer said. "This year we've had lots of warm weather, plenty of water and they seem to be doing quite well."
Zestar and Paula Reds apple varieties are heading to Longhorn Valley's stand Saturday and in the next couple days.
While you're there, other sweets may catch your eye like local honey, jams and jellies and caramel apples.