Applefest Royalty visits Crucifixion Elementary

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Students at Crucifixion Elementary got a surprise during lunch on Tuesday as Miss La Crescent Mary Martin and 1st Princess Jenna Langen made a special appearance.
The Applefest royalty members are alums of the school and are making stops at all the schools in La Crescent. Students got to take pictures and receive autographs of the young ladies, who felt nostalgic visiting their old stomping grounds.
"It's really fun to come here," Martin said. "We both went to school here so it's extra special coming here. Seeing our old teachers. Seeing the old school. Visiting with the kids. Eating lunch where we used to eat lunch. It's very special to see these kids. They're very happy to see us."
The next Applefest will be held from September 15-18.