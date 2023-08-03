 Skip to main content
Approaching marijuana discussion with young teens

  • Updated
ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - This week, the North Start State officially legalized recreational marijuana. 

The move is prompting discussions on both sides of the river over the drug falling into the hands of children and young teens. 

WXOW News 19 sat down with Michael Smith, a clinical psychologist with Gundersen Health System, to learn how parents can better approach this topic in a healthy manner. 

Smith recommends beginning those conversations around 12-years-old or when you feel is appropriate. 

"The kids need to trust you," said Smith. "That you are not going to blow up and you need to trust the kids that if you form a series of conversations, they'll open up." 
 
Choosing to come from a point of care and trust versus fear will allow teens to feel comfortable and trust you. Parents should not talk down to their children as well about usage. 
 
That could be key, especially, if they find themselves in situation where drugs and alcohol are present. 
 
Health experts are keeping a close eye on the effects of marijuana right now. Modern usage of cannabis has become more potent than the marijuana of the past according to Smith.
 
Devices like vaporizers and even edibles have higher concentrations of THC which can impact young minds. 

"Adult brains don't come fully online until your early 20s and that's one of the things that make modern marijuana so dangerous because there are chemicals in the brain that cause your brain to develop, and we've recently learned that marijuana stops those chemicals," said Smith. 

Usage at an early age can lead to lifelong problems.

For more information and resources to navigating talks with your kids, see below. 

