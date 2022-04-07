Aquinas High School students visited by Luxembourg science teacher

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the past two years Aquinas High School has had a unique connection with a school in Junglinster, Luxembourg.
Students have been participating in a virtual foreign exchange program with the Lënster Lycée International School coordinated with Luxembourg physics teacher Marc Zimer.
On Thursday, Mr. Zimer met with students from Ms. Karen Jankowski's Chemistry class for the first time in-person.
"We wanted to start this exchange program, Mr. Zimer explained. "And it was right after the COVID started, so for the students, it was very interesting because they got connected with other students from different part of the world without traveling."
Although Luxembourg is a small country about the size of La Crosse County, its people have had connections to Coulee Region area for over a century.
Jim Birnbaum's grandparents emigrated to La Crosse in 1880 and built the Luxembourg Hotel in 1887.
Birnbaum, a Chair Emeritus of the Luxembourg American Cultural Society & Center in Belgium, Wisconsin said many Luxembourg natives settled in the area over the decades.
"There's a remarkable number along the Mississippi of Luxembourgers," Birnbaum said. "And why? It's because our geography looks very much like Luxembourg."
Jim also noted that the bluffs and the rivers are very similar to the terrain in Luxembourg.
Birnbaum, a dual citizen in Luxembourg, met Mr. Zimer on one of his visits to the country and it was Jim who suggested Marc contact Aquinas to set up the exchange program.
"Luxembourg has a long history with the United States," Zimer said. "And that's why it was easy to get connected."
And this educational exchange looks to be a long-term commitment as La Crosse and Junglinster are becoming sister cities.
"We were with the mayor this morning," Birnbaum explained. "The next step is for us to actually sign documents, mutual documents which we will do shortly. And that would be the final formation of the sister city which the City Council has already approved."
Mr. Zimer's visit is helping him form relationships with local schools to pave the road for true student exchanges.
"For me personally it's important to see of course different high schools here and to see people who are working here," Zimer said. "So that's why I came here, before doing a real exchange next year. So we want to come to La Crosse next year with students and that's also one purpose of this trip. "
Zimer will also be visiting La Crosse Central High School as they are also in the exchange program, plus Birnbaum said Viterbo University and UW-La Crosse are also interested in duplicating the exchange program model at the collegiate level.