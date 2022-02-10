Area fire departments respond to car on fire in garage

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three area fire departments were quick to put out a car on fire inside a garage on Thursday afternoon in Onalaska.
The Holmen, Onalaska and La Crosse Fire Departments responded to a car on fire in an attached garage at W6877 Cloverdale St.
Officials said the call came in at 12:35 on Thursday afternoon. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from inside the attached garage. Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 12:55 p.m.
According to Battalion Chief Bee Xiong, one vehicle had heavy smoke and fire damage while the garage had moderate smoke damage.
The person at the home was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance according to Chief Xiong. No firefighters were injured.
The cause is still under investigation.