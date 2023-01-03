Area medical personnel emphasize the importance of knowing CPR

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during Monday's game, local medical personnel emphasize the importance of knowing CPR.
Hamlin collapsed midgame and was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to CNN. The 24-year-old, spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition.
Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency where the heart doesn't work properly and isn't pumping blood - or oxygen into blood - around the body according to medical experts.
"This can happen out wherever we are in life," Mayo Clinic Health System Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Christopher DeSimone said. "In the malls, anywhere, in schools and at work."
According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, nine out 10 people who go into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital often die within seconds. Administering CPR may save their life.
"CPR is what keeps people alive," Tri-State Ambulance Logistics and Safety Operations Supervisor Eric Ellis said. "What CPR does is, it keeps blood moving through the body and most importantly through the brain.
As people's heart isn't beating, their brain is still getting blood, so it's still profusion and their brain tissue isn't dying."
When doing CPR, it's important to remember you're not going to hurt them, according to Ellis.
"The general slogan is push hard, fast and deep," Ellis said.
He said they're trained to push about 100-110 times a minute. Pushes should go about two-inches deep on an adult. Medically trained personal will typically do rescue breathing and ventilations with equipment.
"If you're not comfortable doing that in the public setting," Ellis said. "At least push on their chest."
CPR should be done until an automatic external defibrillator (AED) or medical personnel arrive on scene.
"If that device notes that the patient is not having a good rhythm and they're in this ventricular fibrillation, the machine will tell you 'shock the house,'" DeSimone said. "The machine will shock. What you're trying to do is electrically restart the heart, so that it goes back into it's normal rhythm."
In any medical emergency, people should call 911, where they will receive verbal directions on how to help the injured person until first responders arrive.
Ellis said in the Coulee Region there is an app called PulsePoint. It alerts app-users if someone is in cardiac arrest within a half-mile, so someone is able to administer CPR. It will also tell the nearest location of an AED.