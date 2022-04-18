Area non-profits host job fair April 22-24

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several area non-profits gather together to host a job fair April 22-23 for a variety of openings they have within their organizations.
The job fair runs on Friday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the REACH Services and Resource Center at 212 11th St. South in La Crosse.
The organizations taking part are:
“The list of positions available is diverse; we have everything from community advocacy, to teaching or job coaching, grant writing or administration, medical, skilled trades, or home caregiving. I could go on,” said Courtney Messer, Human Resources Director for Couleecap, one of the organizers of the job fair. “If you have an interest in serving your community, then we encourage you to stop by and see us.”
According to organizers, the job openings are both full and part-time with flexible work hours, benefit packages, and paid time off.
Those coming to the job fair are encouraged to bring a resume. Job interviews will be conducted on-site.