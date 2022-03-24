Area police officers improve their skills on handling mental crisis cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area police officers gathered at the Southside Neighborhood Center for Crisis Intervention Team Training Thursday morning.
Captain Avrie Schott from the La Crosse Police Department reached out to Couleecap to help with the officers during the training session.
30 officers from seven different police departments attended the training session to learn how to effectively handle a situation of those dealing with a mental health crisis.
"Law enforcement officers deal with people who are in crisis and we're having contact with people that may be having one of the worst days of their lives." Schott continued, "this type of training allows our officers to learn some tools on how to assist somebody in a crisis."
Some of the skills officers learned is how to recognize the signs and symptoms of someone with a mental illness, while also learning how to properly deescalate a situation of somebody experiencing a crisis.
Officer Dominick Jacobs from the La Crosse Police Department stated that this program is very beneficial to better prepare officers to better serve the unsheltered population.
"There is so much that goes into individuals in crisis, so many different avenues. So anytime we can get hands on learning experience is super helpful for us as law enforcement officers in this community." Officer Jacobs said.