 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area police officers improve their skills on handling mental crisis cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area police officers gathered at the Southside Neighborhood Center for Crisis Intervention Team Training Thursday morning.

Captain Avrie Schott from the La Crosse Police Department reached out to Couleecap to help with the officers during the training session.

30 officers from seven different police departments attended the training session to learn how to effectively handle a situation of those dealing with a mental health crisis.

Police Patch

"Law enforcement officers deal with people who are in crisis and we're having contact with people that may be having one of the worst days of their lives." Schott continued, "this type of training allows our officers to learn some tools on how to assist somebody in a crisis."

Some of the skills officers learned is how to recognize the signs and symptoms of someone with a mental illness, while also learning how to properly deescalate a situation of somebody experiencing a crisis.

Officers

Officer Dominick Jacobs from the La Crosse Police Department stated that this program is very beneficial to better prepare officers to better serve the unsheltered population. 

"There is so much that goes into individuals in crisis, so many different avenues. So anytime we can get hands on learning experience is super helpful for us as law enforcement officers in this community." Officer Jacobs said.

Tags

Recommended for you