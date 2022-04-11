Armed Forces Day Open House returns to Fort McCoy

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is returning in May.
The free event is scheduled to run on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to the public.
According to a release from the fort, events are centered around the installation's Commemorative Area. The History Center, World War II-era buildings, Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza are located in this area.
Other activities scheduled include but tours, a sandbag filling station, and personalized ID tags.
Staff and units from the fort along with military service organizations from the area will have displays explaining what they do and how they help the armed forces.
Those coming to the open house need to enter the fort through Gate 15 off Highway 21 between Sparta and Tomah. Signs along Highway 21 will direct vehicles to the open house. Adults must be prepared to present photo identification and proof of insurance.