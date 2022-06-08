Art event designed to bring people together

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) It began in 2014.
And, it was supposed to be a one time event.
But members of the Pump House Regional Arts board met and decided they wanted to keep it going.
It's called Artspire. And according to the Pump House, it's designed "to attract, engage and connect people through the celebration of the region's diverse arts and culture, while promoting the La Crosse area as an arts destination."
You may recall that the first event began with the unveiling of a mural created by John Pugh on the west side of the Pump House building.
Since 2014, the event has grown with the help of sponsors. But the idea for Artspire began at the Pump House.
The event is set for Friday June 10 and Saturday June 11 on King Street between Front and Second Streets.
Friday night, you can see three time Grammy winner Bill Miller at 6 PM, the Ho-Chunk Dancers and Singers at 7, followed by a group called Cloud Cult at 8 PM.
The event is free.
For more information, you may visit www.artspire.thepumphouse.org.