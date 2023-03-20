As construction continues, portion of South Avenue closing to traffic this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Construction of roundabouts and other improvements to a portion of South Avenue in La Crosse means that drivers will have to find a different route later this week.
On Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, South Avenue between Jackson Street (Hwy. 33) and Ward Avenue is closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. so crews can perform utility work according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
They're also clearing existing grubbing piles, removing concrete and sidewalks, installing temporary water lines, and doing storm sewer work.
The DOT suggests drivers use Jackson Street and Losey Boulevard to detour around the closure.
La Crosse's MTU buses are using a detour outlined in the map with this story.