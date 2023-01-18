Authorities: Body believed to be missing woman found

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period for any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight, which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&