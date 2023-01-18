Authorities: Body believed to be missing woman found

 Skip to main content
TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon that they've found the body believed to be a woman reported missing since late last month.

A news release said that shortly after 10 a.m. law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. 

The discovery came after what they said were searching for Felicia J. Wanna. The sheriff's office said that they believe at this time that the body located is her. 

She was last seen in Warrens on December 29. Her family contacted police due to concerns she was having a mental health crisis. 

According to the release, the death investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available according to the sheriff's office. 

